Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Sells $76,719.12 in Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12.

CORE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. 189,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

