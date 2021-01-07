Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Up 6.7%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $11.90. 202,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 209,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCYO. BidaskClub raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 3,948,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 396,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 394,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

