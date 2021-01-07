Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.26. 2,178,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,902,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

