Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Up 6.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 353,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 274,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

KTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.