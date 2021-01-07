San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. 156,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 105,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a market cap of $135.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,681 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.