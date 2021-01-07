Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 7.5%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.48. 106,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 104,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

