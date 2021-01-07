180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading 7.2% Higher

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.69. 904,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 885,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $40,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,608 shares in the company, valued at $829,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

