Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $76.84. Approximately 1,518,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,828,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

