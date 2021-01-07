Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 175,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 214,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.