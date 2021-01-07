Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 175,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 214,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
