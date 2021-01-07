FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0062 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $644,602.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

