ScPrime Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $27,189.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,468,984 coins and its circulating supply is 31,785,373 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.