RChain Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $10.64 million and $218,661.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

