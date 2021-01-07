SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $820,652.82 and approximately $62.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.83 or 0.99392126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00249118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00416051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00147216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

