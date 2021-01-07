Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 4,453,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,182,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 14.38.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. Analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 71.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

