QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 6,778,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,896,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

QEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.