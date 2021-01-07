QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 6,778,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,896,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
QEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
