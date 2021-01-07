Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 7.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.12. Approximately 236,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 307,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

