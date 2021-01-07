Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Up 8%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 1,089,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,148,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

