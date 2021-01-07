Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 8.2%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 8,683,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,493,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

