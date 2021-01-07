Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading 7.8% Higher

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.75. 702,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 740,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

