SKALE Network Reaches One Day Volume of $8.53 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

SKALE Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

