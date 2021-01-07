HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $31.65 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, TOPBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. HyperCash has a market cap of $31.65 million and $16.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, Bit-Z, EXX, ZB.COM, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

