Fantasy Sports Trading 1,389.2% Higher Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 86% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 1,389.2% higher against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $109,652.41 and $125.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.94 or 0.02658465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012605 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

