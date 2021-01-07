Gentarium (GTM) Hits One Day Volume of $25.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market cap of $127,822.38 and $25.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,004,974 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.