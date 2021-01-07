Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares were up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 6,191,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,599,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

