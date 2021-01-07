ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Up 8.8%

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $79.79. 200,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 133,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

