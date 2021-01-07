Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.01. Approximately 1,815,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,570,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

