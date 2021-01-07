GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Up 9.4%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 522,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 453,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.89.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 199.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.