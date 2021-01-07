AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.96. 4,123,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,259,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $488,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $81,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,787 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

