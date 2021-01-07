Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.01.

CHNG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 19,953,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,839,148. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,880,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

