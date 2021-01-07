Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 8.6%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 2,977,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,103,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

