Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 15,896,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,397,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

