Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.27 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $643,348.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104901 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000151 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

