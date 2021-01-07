GAMB (GMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,823.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $682,745.07 and approximately $13,823.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00281927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $995.47 or 0.02624182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012705 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

