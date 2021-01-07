Stipend (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $381.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $324,290.56 and approximately $381.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.83 or 0.99392126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00249118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00416051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00147216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.