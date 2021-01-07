Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $0.0454

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $40,036.31 and $28,140.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.