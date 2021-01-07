MVL (MVL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $27.67 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, IDCM, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

