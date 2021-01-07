Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 103.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $12,181.75 and $8.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 155.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

