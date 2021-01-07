Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

