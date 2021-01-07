First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 813,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

