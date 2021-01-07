Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DYNT. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.49.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.08. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

