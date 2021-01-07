Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 1,406,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
