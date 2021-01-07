Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.70. 1,406,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

