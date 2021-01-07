Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $11.50-11.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.51. 629,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,086. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

