Cloudbric 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,752.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $11,752.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00448204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051281 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

