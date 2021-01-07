YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $694,774.88 and approximately $34,252.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

