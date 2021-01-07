Thrive Token Hits Market Cap of $238,043.60 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $238,043.60 and $12,011.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 62.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

