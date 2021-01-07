Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 136,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 126,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.