Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 15,090,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,350,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

