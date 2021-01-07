Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.09

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 3113338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.