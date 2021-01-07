Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 7%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.97. 3,026,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,353,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.