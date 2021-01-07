Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Up 9.7%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. 562,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 374,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

